SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 151 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after acquiring an additional 712,662 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.39. The company had a trading volume of 116,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,434. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

