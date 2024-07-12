TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.98. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 193,773 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.