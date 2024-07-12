Tangible Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Tangible has a total market cap of $29.08 million and $110.36 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.89361705 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

