Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $20,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.85. 2,673,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day moving average is $153.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

