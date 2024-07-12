Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMHC. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 229,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,143. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.