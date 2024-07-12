TD Cowen Cuts Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $37.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $41.18 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.39%.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after acquiring an additional 318,355 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after acquiring an additional 397,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 400,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.