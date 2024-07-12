TD Cowen Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $147.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $146.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.43.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.6 %

APO stock opened at $121.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

