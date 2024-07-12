TD Securities Downgrades Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) to Sell

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$32.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$28.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Héroux-Devtek stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.93. 1,019,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.46. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$14.06 and a 12-month high of C$31.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$184.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.58 million. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.1295045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

