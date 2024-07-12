Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $219.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Shares of TFX opened at $224.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.13 and a 200 day moving average of $224.05. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $1,559,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 22.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Teleflex by 5.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 25.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

