Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

TELNY stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

