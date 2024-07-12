Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Stock Price Up 1%

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.28. 28,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 26,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.