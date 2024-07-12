TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 13,983,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 20,193,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WULF shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Compass Point decreased their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TeraWulf by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after buying an additional 1,764,115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 459,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

