Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) were up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 216,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 972,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on TERN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $580.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -0.37.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,636,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

