Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $230.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $247.68 and last traded at $246.50. 57,458,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 99,311,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.03.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.61.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $792.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

