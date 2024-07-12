Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of US Foods worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,058,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.09. 47,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,151. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.