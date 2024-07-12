Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $5,834,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.10.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,776. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.44 and a 52-week high of $389.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.