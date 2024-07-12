Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Paylocity worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paylocity by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,895,000 after acquiring an additional 621,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,172,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 2,212.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 365,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $29,038,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.41.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

