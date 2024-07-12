Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 61 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,312.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $388,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,312.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,378. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

