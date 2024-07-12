Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. 47,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

