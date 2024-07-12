Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 172,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 72,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $114.26. 90,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,316. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

