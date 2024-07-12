Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.92.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GTLS traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.47. 62,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,904. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 151.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

