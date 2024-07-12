Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Vontier worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $40.21. 36,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.