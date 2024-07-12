Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.19 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of New York Times worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $53.04. 23,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,687. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

