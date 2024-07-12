Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,390,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,131,000 after buying an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 134,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,463. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

