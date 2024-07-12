Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $17.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,585.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,611. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,393.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,285.64. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $808.49 and a 52-week high of $1,587.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

