Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $91.25 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 26,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $265.15. 417,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,194. The company has a market cap of $484.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.88 and a 200-day moving average of $273.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

