Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 59 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,660. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.27.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

