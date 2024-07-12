Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Crane worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CR. Bank of America raised their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Crane Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CR traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.03. 45,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,040. Crane has a 1 year low of $82.57 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.53 and its 200-day moving average is $132.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

