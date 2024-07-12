Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 283,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 179.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $42.96. 117,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

