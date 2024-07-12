Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,459 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,203. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

