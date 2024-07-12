Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 44,123 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,123 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 844,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,721,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

