Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 491 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $152.21. 206,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.86 and its 200 day moving average is $147.87. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

