Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 636 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

TJX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.95. 3,520,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $114.02.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

