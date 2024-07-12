Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 67 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $27.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,909.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,155. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,872.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,875.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

