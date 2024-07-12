Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

TOL traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.13. 199,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

