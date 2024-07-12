Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Textron accounts for about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 2.13% of Textron worth $388,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146,055 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TXT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.79. 915,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,819. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.04 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

