The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

AES has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AES has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AES to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of AES traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 6,349,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,124. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

