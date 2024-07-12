The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $41.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.60 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 808,771 shares of company stock worth $27,677,253. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,771,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $142,511,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,133 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

