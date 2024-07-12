The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

DXYN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. 29,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Dixie Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.