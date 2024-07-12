The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $89.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of SFM opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

