The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.56. 45,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,089. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

