Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 29,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 136,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Theralase Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$41.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

