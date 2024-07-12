Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Price Performance
Shares of THTX remained flat at $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,912. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.
About Theratechnologies
