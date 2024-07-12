Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THTX remained flat at $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,912. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

