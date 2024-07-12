Theta Network (THETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $17.13 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Network has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

