Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 31,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,321,123 shares in the company, valued at $53,004,930.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $225,918.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $367,965.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 0.6 %

Tile Shop stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. 162,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,367. The company has a market cap of $320.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.