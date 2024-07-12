Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.00

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 38230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.90).

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.98. The firm has a market cap of £50.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3,468.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of bone graft substitutes and soft tissue in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dCELL, BioRinse, and GBM-V segments. It also provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue to repair diseased or damaged body parts; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductivity to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

