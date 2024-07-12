Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
