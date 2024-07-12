Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.28

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.28 and last traded at C$25.27, with a volume of 26966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.67.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.198902 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.