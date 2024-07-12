Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Trading Up 13%

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.30 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.30 ($0.58). 1,189,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 453% from the average session volume of 215,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.10 ($0.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Monday.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Price Performance

Topps Tiles Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.97. The company has a market capitalization of £89.09 million, a PE ratio of 2,040.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

About Topps Tiles

(Get Free Report)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.