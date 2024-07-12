Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 766.7% in June

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toto Trading Up 0.2 %

Toto stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 11,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. Toto has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

